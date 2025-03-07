ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $119,140,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,345,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.70. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

