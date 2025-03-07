Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 734850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.20 ($0.80).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Anexo Group

(Get Free Report)

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.