Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 5.90%.
Andritz Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.
Separately, Barclays lowered Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
