Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Andritz Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Get Andritz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.