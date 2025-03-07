Andra AP fonden Acquires 53,700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ADP opened at $302.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $322.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

