Andra AP fonden Acquires 300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

