Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:
- 2/28/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $201.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $187.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $188.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $186.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/12/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/22/2025 – Snowflake was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.
- 1/21/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/17/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/13/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.
- 1/6/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $158.54. 11,037,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,730. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $306,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,965 shares in the company, valued at $36,867,735. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
