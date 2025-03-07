Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:

2/28/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $201.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $187.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $188.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $186.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2025 – Snowflake was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

1/21/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/6/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $158.54. 11,037,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,730. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $306,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,965 shares in the company, valued at $36,867,735. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

