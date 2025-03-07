Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 143,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $909.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -1.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.