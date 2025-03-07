Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/5/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 143,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $909.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -1.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.