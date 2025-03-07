Analysts Offer Predictions for Toll Brothers Q2 Earnings

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $105.73 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

