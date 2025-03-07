AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AMREP had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

AMREP Stock Down 0.7 %

AXR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.95. AMREP has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Get AMREP alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMREP

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $410,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,506.64. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.