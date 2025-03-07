Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 4,231 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

