AMG National Trust Bank Sells 22,195 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 91,094 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 348,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 340,775 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 269,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $56.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

