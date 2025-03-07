AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $188.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

