AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $47,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

