AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,643,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $526.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.58 and its 200-day moving average is $538.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

