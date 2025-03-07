American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.25 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $340.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.