American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in American Express by 332.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $275.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $326.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

