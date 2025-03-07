AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 444,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 215,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.96.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
