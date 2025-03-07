AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 444,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 215,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.96.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.