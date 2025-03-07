Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03), RTT News reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,795. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other news, Director David Levenson acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, with a total value of C$399,900.00. Also, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$112,421.40. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

