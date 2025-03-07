Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 210782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 4.9 %
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.