Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.30, but opened at $45.20. Air Lease shares last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 114,030 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Air Lease Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,384,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,574,000 after acquiring an additional 362,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,570,000 after buying an additional 389,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after buying an additional 842,780 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

