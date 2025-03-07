Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $688,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TPG by 5,540.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

TPG Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $48.97 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

