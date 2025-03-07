Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 214.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after buying an additional 214,571 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LEG opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEG

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.