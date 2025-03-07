Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,331.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,389.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,275.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,216.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

