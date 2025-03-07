Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.
AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
