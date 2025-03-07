Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.85.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$8.27 and a one year high of C$11.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.33.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

