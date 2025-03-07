Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $590.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.18. 854,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.51 and a 200 day moving average of $488.46. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

