Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,935.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.46.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

