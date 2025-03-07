Acas LLC Sells 720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

