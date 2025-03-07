abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 90.72%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:AUSC opened at GBX 481.50 ($6.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.01. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 435.50 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.31 ($6.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.68.

