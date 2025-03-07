4,968 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 221,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

