3,902 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,902 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,104,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,286,000 after buying an additional 261,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,455,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $145.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $140.94 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

