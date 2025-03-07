2,822 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

