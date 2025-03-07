144,249 Shares in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Bought by Babb Wealth Advisors LLC

Babb Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,179,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,122,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGX stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

