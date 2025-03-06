Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for MSI Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $426.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $329.70 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

