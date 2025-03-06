Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 80,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,401 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $52.16.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 150,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.