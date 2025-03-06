XSGD Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $2.31 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
XSGD Profile
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,604,158 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.
Buying and Selling XSGD
