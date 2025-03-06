X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.65. X Financial shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 16,726 shares changing hands.

X Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $557.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

