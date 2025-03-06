Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion and approximately $273.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $88,845.23 or 0.99971089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 129,178 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC20 token on Ethereum, backed 1:1 by Bitcoin (BTC). Launched in January 2019, it bridges Bitcoin’s liquidity into Ethereum’s ecosystem, enabling its use in decentralised applications (dApps), decentralised exchanges (DEXs), and DeFi protocols. WBTC tokens are fully backed by Bitcoin held securely by custodians, with all transactions and reserves transparently auditable on-chain. The wrapping process involves three stages: receiving, minting, and burning, ensuring seamless conversion between Bitcoin and WBTC. Initially created by BitGo, Kyber Network, and Ren, WBTC is governed by the WBTC DAO, a decentralised organisation overseeing merchants and custodians. WBTC is compatible with Ethereum wallets and dApps and supports cross-chain interoperability, being available on Ethereum, Base, Kava, and Osmosis. Its primary use cases include providing liquidity to DEXs, enabling DeFi participation, and facilitating Bitcoin’s integration with smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

