Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.94 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 1972185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

