Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,811,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,376.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,318.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

