Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 1,052 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after buying an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after buying an additional 683,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

