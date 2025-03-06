VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 5,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,754. The company has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,896.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VYNE Therapeutics

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,298.24. The trade was a 41.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

