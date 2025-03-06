VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.83. 144,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 800,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

VTEX Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in VTEX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559,399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VTEX by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

