Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

