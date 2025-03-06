Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Shake Shack comprises about 1.6% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after acquiring an additional 395,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384,131 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $26,756,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,626,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

