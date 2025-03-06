Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes $97,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $269.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $197.44 and a one year high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.