Vision Financial Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 447,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 550,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

