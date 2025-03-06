Vision Financial Markets LLC Invests $237,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,297 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

MA stock opened at $558.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $544.58 and a 200 day moving average of $519.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $582.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.11.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

