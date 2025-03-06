VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

