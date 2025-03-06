Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.04 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

